MN weather: Chilly, snowy start to 2026

The Brief We'll have a chilly, cloudy and even a little snow start to 2026. We're at 23.1 inches of snow in the Twin Cities so far for winter, which is slightly above the average of 19.1 inches. We'll have a cloudy Thursday with a high in the teens before the sun returns Friday.



The first day of 2026 is starting chilly, cloudy and even a little bit snowy across the Twin Cities metro.

New Year’s Day forecast

What we know:

After a mild start on New Year’s Eve, temperatures fell throughout the day and we had an overnight low in the single digits. That, coupled with snow in the north half of the Twin Cities metro, is making for some slick roads to start 2026.

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says the metro will get up to about an inch Thursday morning, with the south metro getting more of a dusting. We’ll have a high in the teens, and it will be mostly cloudy.

What’s average snowfall by Jan. 1?

By the numbers:

About 19.1 inches of snow is average for the Twin Cities by Jan 1. So far, the metro is at 23.1 inches for the season, so we are slightly above average. It’s felt like more, because we’ve had several small systems of snow the past few weeks.

Last year to this date, we had seen 8.1 inches of snow. In 2024, we had seen 5.3 inches of snow. Both years had less than 30 inches total, which is the first time that’s happened in back-to-back years since 1950s.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

The clouds will clear out by Friday, and will have our next chance for snow Saturday as temperatures gradually warm up.