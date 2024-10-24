Minnesota Timberwolves new concession foods announced for 2024-25: Photos

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves will offer fans 10 new items this season in Target Center. Crafted by Minneapolis-based chef and restaurateur David Fhima, the items feature a sampling of restaurants that can be found throughout the Twin Cities. Timberwolves officials say they have reached 11,000 season tickets for the first time since its inaugural season at Target Center in 1990.



On the heels of a new season after making it to the Western Conference Finals in 2023-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled a smattering of new foods for fans to enjoy while they howl.

What we know

Minneapolis restaurateur and Timberwolves/Lynx Executive Chef David Fhima returns again this season, working closely with the teams to present 10 new items throughout Target Center.

"The emphasis this season is that any fan can experience an elite food and beverage experience," Fhima said at a media event Thursday highlighting the new offerings. "There is no off-season for us, we worked on this all summer long."

You can find photos of the items in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The Jerk Chicken and Waffle Bowl Chicken and Chicken Sausage Jambalaya

Busy season ahead

Timberwolves officials say they have reached 11,000 season tickets for the first time since its inaugural season at Target Center in 1990 following last year’s success.