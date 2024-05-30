Timberwolves season ends in 124-103 blowout loss to Mavericks in Western Conference Finals

Luka Doncic did his best in the first half of Game 5 Thursday night to make sure there won't be a Game 6 in Dallas.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had their worst first half of the season, with their season on the line in the Western Conference Finals. Doncic had 20 points in the first quarter and finished the half with 25 as the Mavericks raced out to a 69-40 lead. Timberwolves’ fans hoping the series would be extended instead booed their team off the court.

Former NBA player and TNT analyst Charles Barkley called the Timberwolves' effort "embarrassing."

"That was embarrassing. I’m embarrassed for these Minnesota fans. … I’m at a loss for words how bad Minnesota looked that first half."

Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who added 19 points, out-scored the Timberwolves in the first half by themselves after combining for just 44 points in Game 4. Minnesota shot 34 percent from the field, 2-of-12 from the perimeter and committed seven turnovers in the opening 24 minutes. With their season on the line and a chance to put the pressure on the Mavericks for a potential Game 6, the Timberwolves got run over.

Doncic scored whenever he wanted, and talked trash the entire way. After a third quarter basket, he looked a fan holding a towel who was mocking him for complaining to officials throughout the series. He said, "Yeah, who's crying now mother****r?!"

Doncic and Irving combined for 72 points, each getting 36, as they shot a combined 28-of-49 from the field and 10-for-20 from the perimeter. The Timberwolves simply had no answer. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points each, but were the only Minnesota players in double figures.

Their season is over after 56 regular season wins, the second-most in franchise history, sweeping the Phoenix Suns and eliminating the defending NBA champions in seven games. The Mavericks will move onto face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.