MN Trooper Londregan cleared after internal affairs review, could return to work soon

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan is "exonerated" following a state Department of Public Safety internal affairs review of the Ricky Cobb II fatal shooting, Londregan's defense attorney Chris Madel told FOX 9's Paul Blume. A finding that would seemingly clear the way for the trooper’s return to patrol duties.

What we know

Londregan has expressed he wants his job back, and has a meeting with the Minnesota State Patrol on Friday, Madel said. He has been on paid investigative leave per department policy since the deadly traffic stop encounter a year ago.

Before Londregan can return to work, he will need to get caught up on some mandatory training he missed over the past year, Madel said. But in theory, he could return to work soon.

Minnesota State Troopers Brett Seide and Garrett Erickson, who were also at the scene during the shooting, have both been reinstated to full status.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not responded to FOX 9's request for comment.

FOX 9 has also reached out to Cobb's family for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dig deeper

Londregan fatally shot Cobb, 33, during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis in July 2023. He was initially charged in the case, but earlier this year the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dropped the high-stakes case before ever going to trial.

The case resulted in the Minnesota Police and Peace Office Association (MPPOA) filing an ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

While the criminal matter is over, there is a federal lawsuit filed by the Cobb family still pending.

READ MORE: Cobb family wants federal investigation after Londregan case dropped

