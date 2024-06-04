Cobb family wants federal investigation after Londregan case dropped

The family of Ricky Cobb II and their civil attorneys are now demanding a federal civil rights investigation into the Minnesota State Patrol, with particular emphasis on the agency’s training protocols.

"I have never been a part of a case where there has been such systemic and thorough under training, non-training," explained Bakari Sellers.

Sellers is asking for the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights division to launch a probe following last summer’s deadly traffic stop that claimed the life of the 33-year-old Cobb.

Attorney Bakari Sellers, representing the Cobb family, speaks at a Wednesday, June 4, 2024 news conference. (FOX 9)

The Cobbs and their legal team held a news conference Tuesday at the courthouse, a day after Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty dismissed the criminal case against Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Londregan shot and killed Cobb when he attempted to drive off from a lawful traffic stop, after refusing to comply with orders to step out of his vehicle.

"Justice, I knew that was not going to happen," Cobb’s father said. "The truth came out, our taxpayer dollars paid for untrained officers, armed to run these streets to protect us. I don't want my taxpayers' dollars to go that way."

Cobb’s family is angry at Moriarty for dismissing the charges. They still plan to pursue civil litigation against Londregan in federal court.

"We are still proceeding with our federal civil rights lawsuit against both officers (Troopers Londregan and Brett Seide). Something needs to be done with the Minnesota State Patrol," said Sellers. "We stand here today frustrated. We stand here today, it is fair to say, outraged."