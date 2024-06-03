Ricky Cobb II shooting: Mary Moriarty to speak on dismissal of Trooper Londregan case

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is set to speak Monday morning on the decision to dismiss the case against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan in the killing of Ricky Cobb II.

Moriarty is holding a press conference at 8:30 a.m., which can be watched in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Moriarty filed a notice to dismiss charges against Londregan, saying defense lawyers presented many new pieces of evidence that made it "impossible" to prove the shooting death of Cobb II was not an authorized use of force incident by Londregan.

Prosecutors dropped the case after hearing new testimony from Londregan, where he claimed he saw Cobb II reach for his firearm shortly before Londregan fired gunshots that ultimately killed Cobb. Also, prosecutors say a Minnesota State Patrol trainer claimed he never instructed officers to hold back from shooting into a moving car while trying to get a suspect out of the car but said refraining from firing at a moving car is "best practice."

After these testimonies, and working with a use of force expert, Moriarty and prosecutors in the case decided to dismiss the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.