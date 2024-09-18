MN early voting: Where and how to cast a ballot before Election Day
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With less than two months before the general election, state officials are reminding Minnesota citizens of ways they can vote ahead of time.
Early voting options for residents differ based on where in the state they live, with different cities and municipalities offering a variety of in-person and mail-in ballot options.
Early voting in Hennepin County
The Minneapolis Early Voting Center is set to open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, the same day that early voting begins across the state.
Early voting locations in Hennepin County include:
- Early Vote Center, 980 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 55414
- North Early Vote Center, Urban League Twin Cities, 2100 Plymouth Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411 (Opens Tuesday, Oct. 22)
- South Early Vote Center, Bethel Lutheran Church, 4120 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Minneapolis also hosts multiple one-day voting events between Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Nov. 1.
Those dates and locations include the following:
Early voting in Ramsey County
Residents in Ramsey County can utilize multiple early voting centers, but some might be restricted to residents of a certain municipality.
Early voting centers include:
- Ramsey County Election Center, 90 Plato Boulevard West, Suite #160 in St. Paul, MN, 55112
- Maplewood City Hall (Maplewood City Hall, Maplewood voters only) 1830 Count Road B East, Maplewood, MN 55112
From Sept. 20 to Nov. 1, the voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the following exceptions:
- Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The following early voting locations will be open from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Arlington Community Center, 1200 Payne Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55130
- Frogtown Community Center, 230 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55103
- Ramsey County Library-Roseville, 2180 Hamline Ave North, Roseville, MN 55113
- Ramsey County Library-Shoreview, 4560 Victoria St Noth, Shoreview, MN 55126
Those voting locations will have different hours on the following dates:
- Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Anthony residents can vote by mail or in person at Ramsey County early voting locations, whether they live in Ramsey or Hennepin Counties.
