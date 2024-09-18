MN early voting: Where and how to cast a ballot before Election Day

The Brief Early voting in Minnesota starts on Friday, Sept. 20, 46 days prior to Election Day on Nov. 5. Cities and municipalities have different locations for early voting. Voters have the choice of casting a ballot early, through the mail and in-person.



With less than two months before the general election, state officials are reminding Minnesota citizens of ways they can vote ahead of time.

Early voting options for residents differ based on where in the state they live, with different cities and municipalities offering a variety of in-person and mail-in ballot options.

Early voting in Hennepin County

The Minneapolis Early Voting Center is set to open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, the same day that early voting begins across the state.

Early voting locations in Hennepin County include:

Early Vote Center, 980 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN, 55414

North Early Vote Center, Urban League Twin Cities, 2100 Plymouth Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411 (Opens Tuesday, Oct. 22)

South Early Vote Center, Bethel Lutheran Church, 4120 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Minneapolis also hosts multiple one-day voting events between Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Nov. 1.

Those dates and locations include the following:

Early voting in Ramsey County

Residents in Ramsey County can utilize multiple early voting centers, but some might be restricted to residents of a certain municipality.

Early voting centers include:

Ramsey County Election Center, 90 Plato Boulevard West, Suite #160 in St. Paul , MN, 55112

Maplewood City Hall (Maplewood City Hall, Maplewood voters only) 1830 Count Road B East, Maplewood, MN 55112

From Sept. 20 to Nov. 1, the voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the following exceptions:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The following early voting locations will be open from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arlington Community Center, 1200 Payne Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55130

Frogtown Community Center, 230 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55103

Ramsey County Library-Roseville, 2180 Hamline Ave North, Roseville, MN 55113

Ramsey County Library-Shoreview, 4560 Victoria St Noth, Shoreview, MN 55126

Those voting locations will have different hours on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Anthony residents can vote by mail or in person at Ramsey County early voting locations, whether they live in Ramsey or Hennepin Counties.

More information on voting locations open before Election Day in each county can be found here.