Register to vote: Minnesota guide for presidential election

The Brief National Voter Registration day is Sept. 17, but Minnesotans can register and vote earlier. The presidential race features front-runners Kamala Harris (Democrat) and Donald Trump (Republican), with their vice presidential running mates Tim Walz (Democrat) and JD Vance (Republican). Several key local elections will also be on the ballot, including the Minnesota Senate, which could change the balance of power in the Minnesota Legislature.



Minnesota will join the rest of the nation to hold its 2024 presidential election on Nov. 5. With National Voter Registration day on Sept. 17, here’s everything you need to know to both register and vote – either on election day, or earlier.

Minnesota’s ballot

The presidential race will be held between Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris, and former president Donald Trump on the Republican ticket. The two have agreed to terms on at least one debate, held on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Their vice presidential running mates will be Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (Democrat) and JD Vance (Republican) as candidates for the two major political parties.

At the state level, control of the Minnesota Senate will also be decided this November, which has the potential to upend the trifecta of power between the governor’s office, the Minnesota House of Representatives and Minnesota Senate that the DFL party has had the last two years.



As part of that race, a special election for District 45, which includes portions of Minnetonka, Wayzata and Orono, will be held for the Minnesota Senate and has the potential to tip the political scales in the process.

Minnesota State Sen. Kelly Morrison, a Democrat, resigned her seat as she seeks to be elected to Congress, representing Minnesota's Third Congressional District. Currently, representation in the state Senate is tied 33-33.

In the November general election, voters will have the following local races on their general election ballot, including:

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

State Representative

Judicial seats

Some Minnesota voters may also have several more localized races on their ballot, including:

City Officers

School Board Members

Township Officers

Local ballot questions

Register to vote/check your voter registration in MN

National Voter Registration day is Sept. 17, but you can check your voter registration, or register to vote now, at mnvotes.org.

If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your voter registration, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day or at an early voting location.

To register at your polling place on Election Day (or at an early voting location), you need to bring one of the following for proof of residence:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

Photo ID AND a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents with current name and address (can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

Registered voter who can confirm your address:

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouches for you.

College student ID with housing list

Colleges and universities may send election officials a student housing list. If you are on the list, show your college photo ID to complete your registration.

Valid registration in the same precinct

If you are registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, you only need to tell the election judge your previous name or address.

Find your polling place

Find your polling place at mnvotes.org/pollfinder. You can also get a map and directions to your polling place.

Voting early in person

Locations offering early voting for federal, state, or county elections are typically open during normal business hours. In addition, they must be open the last Saturday before Election Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the day before Election Day until 5 p.m.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can still vote in person early if you show proof of residence (more on this below).

The last day to vote in person early is on Monday, Nov. 4.

Voting early by mail

You can apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you online here. If you're going this route, be sure to apply for a ballot early enough, so election officials can mail you your ballot – and so you can return it – by Election Day.

If you are voting early by mail, your ballot must be received by Election Day, or it will not be counted. You can return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot. You can drop off ballots for up to three other voters, but you will need to show an ID with your name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else. You may not drop off your ballot at your polling place on Election Day.

Absentee voters must have a witness sign their ballot envelope and ballots must be received by Election Day to count.

You can track the status of your absentee ballot at mnvotes.org to confirm it was received and accepted without a problem.