MN Boundary Waters: US House revokes mining ban in Superior National Forest, vote moves to Senate

The Brief The U.S. House of Representatives voted to lift a ban on mining in the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This comes after President Trump removed several environmental protections put in place by the Biden Administration. The vote now moves to the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.



Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to lift a federal ban on mining in the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, setting up another vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

This comes after President Trump signed executive orders that rolled back environmental protections put in place under the Biden Administration, including protections for the Minnesota Boundary Waters.

DFL lawmakers, environmentalists respond to Boundary Waters vote in the U.S. House of Representatives

What they're saying:

Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D, MN-04) voiced her strong opposition to removing boundary water protections, saying that it will expose the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness watershed to pollutants from mine runoff.

"The Boundary Waters Canoe Area is our nation’s most-visited wilderness area, and its headwaters should be protected from toxic sulfide-ore mining," Rep. McCollum said. "Instead of protecting this national treasure, the House Republican majority today voted to put one of the largest reserves of freshwater in the world directly in the path of inevitable acid mine drainage. One hundred percent of copper mines have failed, leading to polluted waters."

Local perspective:

Marc Fink, an attorney representing the Center for Biological Diversity, shared the following statement on the ruling:

"This heartbreaking vote shows that under the Trump administration no place in America is safe from toxic mining, including the spectacular Boundary Waters wilderness. Rep. Stauber and everyone who voted for this reckless, unprecedented attack have completely ignored the Forest Service's own science and the overwhelming public support for protecting the Boundary Waters from copper mining. We'll keep fighting this terrible bill in the Senate, and we won't stop until the Boundary Waters are permanently protected from toxic mining."

A news release from Save the Boundary Waters Executive Director Ingrid Lyons, shared the following statement:

"Today, those who voted in favor of HJR 140 voted to sell out American public lands to foreign interests. This bill sacrifices America’s most visited Wilderness for the benefit of a Chilean company that sends its concentrates to China. Now, we look to the Senate to protect the Boundary Waters, precedent, and public lands across the country."

GOP response to ending mining ban

The other side:

Congressman Pete Stauber (R, MN-08) voted in favor of the repealing the mixing ban and shared the following statement:

"I'm thrilled the House has passed H.J. Res. 140 to repeal Biden's illegal mining ban that directly threatened our way of life. Growing up in the Northland, I've seen firsthand how these radical policies kill jobs and hurt families. This win allows for important proposed hardrock mining and helium projects to move forward in the state and federal permitting processes. The Iron Range mined the iron ore that helped this nation win two World Wars and I am confident we'll responsibly mine the critical minerals that will allow us to compete and win in the 21st Century."

What's next:

The bill will now be voted on in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.