BWCA recreation fees could more than double under proposed increases

The Brief Superior National Forest officials are proposing recreation fee increases to counteract increased costs. The proposed increases would raise the cost of a youth trip from $8 to $20, while also raising the cost of an adult or senior trip from $16 to $40. A public comment period on the proposal is open between now and Sept. 2.



Citing additional funding needed to improve maintenance, while increasing education and the visitor experience, Superior National Forest officials are proposing nearly doubling recreation fees within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in northern Minnesota.

BWCA fees increase

What we know:

Officials with Superior National Forest say they have not raised fees since 2008, while costs associated with staffing and maintenance have increased substantially.

By the numbers:

The proposed increases would raise the cost of a youth trip from $8 to 20.

It would also raise the cost of an adult or senior trip from $16 to $40.

What's next:

A public comment period will be held from June 16 through Sept. 2, before an increase would be approved. You can submit a written comment here.

The agency will also hold three open houses, one virtual (July 15) and two in-person (July 14 and July 22).