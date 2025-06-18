BWCA recreation fees could more than double under proposed increases
ELY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Citing additional funding needed to improve maintenance, while increasing education and the visitor experience, Superior National Forest officials are proposing nearly doubling recreation fees within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in northern Minnesota.
BWCA fees increase
What we know:
Officials with Superior National Forest say they have not raised fees since 2008, while costs associated with staffing and maintenance have increased substantially.
By the numbers:
The proposed increases would raise the cost of a youth trip from $8 to 20.
It would also raise the cost of an adult or senior trip from $16 to $40.
What's next:
A public comment period will be held from June 16 through Sept. 2, before an increase would be approved. You can submit a written comment here.
The agency will also hold three open houses, one virtual (July 15) and two in-person (July 14 and July 22).
The Source: Information provided by Superior National Forest officials.