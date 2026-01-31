Police search for missing Florida woman in 'manic' state bringing her kids to Minnesota

The Brief Police are searching for Erica Brown, who was last seen in Georgia with her two children. Authorities believe she may be traveling through Minnesota to Minneapolis, possibly heading to Canada. Brown is driving a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with Ohio plates.



Police are on the lookout for Erica Brown, who is believed to be traveling with her two children through Minnesota.

Search for missing mother

What we know:

Erica Brown, 37, from Florida, was last seen in Georgia on Jan. 30 with her two children. Brown is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and leggings.

Authorities believe Brown may be driving a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with Ohio license plates H-S-Z-4983. Police suspect she is heading to Minneapolis and possibly on to Canada.

Brown’s family has expressed concern, stating she is in a manic state, believing that United Sates cities "will be bombed," and unable to care for her children.

Authorities believe Brown crossed the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Brown's current location is or her exact destination. Authorities are continuing their search efforts.