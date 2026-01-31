Police search for missing Florida woman in 'manic' state bringing her kids to Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Police are on the lookout for Erica Brown, who is believed to be traveling with her two children through Minnesota.
Search for missing mother
What we know:
Erica Brown, 37, from Florida, was last seen in Georgia on Jan. 30 with her two children. Brown is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and leggings.
Authorities believe Brown may be driving a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with Ohio license plates H-S-Z-4983. Police suspect she is heading to Minneapolis and possibly on to Canada.
Brown’s family has expressed concern, stating she is in a manic state, believing that United Sates cities "will be bombed," and unable to care for her children.
Authorities believe Brown crossed the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what Brown's current location is or her exact destination. Authorities are continuing their search efforts.
The Source: Information from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.