Police search for missing Florida woman in 'manic' state bringing her kids to Minnesota

By
Published  January 31, 2026 8:58pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Police are searching for Erica Brown, who was last seen in Georgia with her two children.
    • Authorities believe she may be traveling through Minnesota to Minneapolis, possibly heading to Canada.
    • Brown is driving a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with Ohio plates.

(FOX 9) - Police are on the lookout for Erica Brown, who is believed to be traveling with her two children through Minnesota.

Search for missing mother

What we know:

Erica Brown, 37, from Florida, was last seen in Georgia on Jan. 30 with her two children. Brown is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and leggings.

Authorities believe Brown may be driving a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with Ohio license plates H-S-Z-4983. Police suspect she is heading to Minneapolis and possibly on to Canada.

Brown’s family has expressed concern, stating she is in a manic state, believing that United Sates cities "will be bombed," and unable to care for her children. 

Authorities believe Brown crossed the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Brown's current location is or her exact destination. Authorities are continuing their search efforts.

The Source: Information from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

