Minnesota weather: Winter weather advisory, slushy start Tuesday morning

The Brief Rain will turn into accumulating snow Tuesday morning in areas on the south side of the metro. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Monday night into Tuesday morning for south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with 2 to 3 inches of rain/snow mix expected. The mix will remain slush for most, with temperatures climbing into the low-40s.



The first accumulating snowflakes of the season are expected to move across southern Minnesota and some of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, potentially creating the first slushy commute in the process.

Tuesday forecast in Minnesota

What we know:

Less than a week removed from a record-high temperature in the Twin Cities, rain will turn into accumulating snow Tuesday morning in areas on the south side of the metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from Monday night into Tuesday morning for south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with 2 to 3 inches of rain/snow mix accumulation expected.

The first accumulating snowflakes of the season are expected to move across southern Minnesota and some of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

Areas that have the best chance for accumulation will be a general west to east band stretching from Marshall and Redwood Falls towards Mankato, Faribault and Rochester.

However, it’ll remain slush for most and won’t last long for all – with temperatures climbing into the low-40s.

Twin Cities commute on Tuesday

Why you should care:

Areas in the south metro are being warned to be mindful of a few slushy spots on Tuesday morning.

What's next:

Temps will try to reach 50 degrees again later this week before a weekend that looks quiet and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.