Twin Cities sets new record-high temperature during Friday heatwave

The Brief A previous high temperature of 71.88 degrees in the Twin Cities, set in 1990, was topped today. The new record-high is officially 72 degrees, making it a close new record, but a new one all the same. It won't last long, as temps are expected to drop on Saturday with a cold front and light showers.



If you think it felt closer to spring than nearly Thanksgiving on Friday, you’re not alone – the Twin Cities officially recorded a new high temperature.

Twin Cities record temp set

What we know:

A previous high temperature of 71.88 degrees set in 1990 was topped today, with meteorologists recording an official temp of 72 – making it a close new record, but a new one all the same.

The sun will set around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, and temperatures will remain mild into the evening.

Don’t celebrate for too long, though, as it’ll be gone before you know. Temps are expected to drop on Saturday with a cold front and some light showers sliding through.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak around midday, with a northwest breeze picking up.

The day will still be mild for this time of year, but temperatures will drop in the afternoon.

A cold front will work its way through the area, possibly bringing light showers along with it.