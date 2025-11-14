Twin Cities sets new record-high temperature during Friday heatwave
(FOX 9) - If you think it felt closer to spring than nearly Thanksgiving on Friday, you’re not alone – the Twin Cities officially recorded a new high temperature.
Twin Cities record temp set
What we know:
A previous high temperature of 71.88 degrees set in 1990 was topped today, with meteorologists recording an official temp of 72 – making it a close new record, but a new one all the same.
The sun will set around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, and temperatures will remain mild into the evening.
Don’t celebrate for too long, though, as it’ll be gone before you know. Temps are expected to drop on Saturday with a cold front and some light showers sliding through.
Weekend forecast
What's next:
Temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak around midday, with a northwest breeze picking up.
The day will still be mild for this time of year, but temperatures will drop in the afternoon.
A cold front will work its way through the area, possibly bringing light showers along with it.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.