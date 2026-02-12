Minnesota weather: A sunny and very pleasant day Thursday

The Brief Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures are in the 40s for central Minnesota, and in the 50s for southern regions. Temperatures continue to warm heading into the weekend.



After a chilly start, sunshine and light winds make for a beautiful Thursday as temperatures continue to climb in the days ahead.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Early cloud cover clears shortly after sunrise, leading to a sunny day across much of Minnesota. Temperatures climb several degrees warmer than Wednesday, reaching the low 40s in many areas. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 44 degrees.

Thursday night stays quiet with just a few passing clouds and temperatures dipping into the upper 20s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday looks even warmer, with more sunshine and barely a breeze. Temperatures rise to around 47 degrees in the Twin Cities as the warming trend continues.

Temperatures in the 50s are looking increasingly likely for the Twin Cities this weekend and into early next week, before a pattern change likely shows up toward the middle of the week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)