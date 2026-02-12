Live updates | Minnesota officials testify at Senate hearing on immigration, law enforcement operations

The Brief The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is holding an oversight hearing. Attorney General Keith Ellison, DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell and Rep. Tom Emmer are among the Minnesota officials testifying. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT on Thursday.



The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is holding an oversight hearing where Attorney General Keith Ellison and other Minnesota officials are set to testify on immigration and law enforcement operations.

AG Ellison calls for oversight of immigration operation

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison urged lawmakers to exercise oversight authority over Operation Metro Surge. He asked the committee to require ICE to provide a full accounting of those stopped, detained and deported under the operation in Minnesota, to document detention center conditions and allow broader access to facilities, and to direct the FBI to work with Minnesota to investigate the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, along with other uses of force. He also called for ICE to stop masking, racial profiling and warrantless searches, and urged Congress to pursue comprehensive immigration reform.

Challenging the administration’s stated reasons for the surge, Ellison said, "Every rationale the administration has offered for this surge is really a pretext," arguing that the operation has harmed Minnesota’s economy, schools and legal system. He described the federal action as "retribution," referencing a social media post from former President Donald Trump, and urged lawmakers to act.

Rep. Emmer criticizes Minnesota leaders

Rep. Tom Emmer testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, criticizing Minnesota Democratic leaders over immigration policies and cooperation with federal law enforcement, saying the "chaos in Minneapolis was entirely preventable."

"The unrest that we all watched unfold in Minneapolis over recent weeks was unnerving. It was heartbreaking. And any loss of life is tragic," said Emmer. "But make no mistake, it was all a direct result of radical sanctuary state and city policies in Minnesota. By preventing local law enforcement from working together with federal law enforcement, they have turned Minnesota into a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens."

He also questioned state leaders’ handling of voter roll data and accused Ellison of "cutting deals with Somali fraudsters for personal, political and financial gain."

Emmer called the situation of how Operation Metro Surge unfolded "entirely preventable" and said Minnesotans deserve accountability from state officials.

Oversight hearing

The backstory:

The hearing, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul, will include two panels. The first panel, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., will feature Minnesota officials such as Tom Emmer, Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, Harry Niska, Republican Majority Leader of the Minnesota State House of Representatives, Keith Ellison, Attorney General of Minnesota, and Paul Schnell, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The second panel will include federal witnesses like Joseph Edlow, Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Rodney Scott, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Todd Lyons, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.