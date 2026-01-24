Minnesota weather: Frigid Saturday as cold weekend continues

The Brief Temperatures will stay subzero for most Saturday. Southern Minnesota is expected to barely climb above zero on Sunday. Temperatures stay below average this whole forecast with little to no snow along the way.



It'll be a bitterly cold weekend for the entire region.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures will likely stay subzero across the state with only a few in southwestern Minnesota making it above zero.

Winds will be light and won't be as much of a factor as they were on Friday.

Overall, Saturday will be cold and quiet.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The cold will dominate the area for Sunday as well, with temperatures barely making it above zero by the afternoon.

Northwestern Minnesota will start to feel a breeze later in the day on Sunday, keeping those wind chills on the very cold side.

Our forecast ahead is very quiet with little precipitation expected.

Highs will remain well below average with most days ranging in the single digits to lower teens.