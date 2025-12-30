MN weather: Light snow may add to slick road conditions for Tuesday morning commute

The Brief Light snow early Tuesday morning may worsen road conditions as crews continue cleaning up from Sunday's storm. MnDOT reports there's some compact snow and ice on metro area roads as of Tuesday morning. The latest round of snow follows Sunday's winter storm that created treacherous travel conditions, leading to hundreds of crashes.



Light snow early Tuesday morning could worsen road conditions amid ongoing cleanup from Sunday’s winter storm.

Slippery road conditions

Local perspective:

Light flurries and snow showers are expected early Tuesday morning, with freezing drizzle possible in the afternoon. While snowfall amounts remain minimal, the dusting could worsen the slick surfaces left over from Sunday’s snow.

As of 7 a.m., MnDOT reported road conditions across the Twin Cities metro ranging from light slush to compact snow, with ice on some surfaces. The latest road conditions can be found here.

The backstory:

The latest round of snow follows a winter storm that created treacherous travel conditions Sunday and Monday, with hundreds of crashes reported statewide. No travel was advised in much of southwestern and south-central Minnesota Sunday through Monday morning.

What's next:

Temperatures will gradually warm to around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday, though another round of light snow is possible during the Wednesday morning commute.