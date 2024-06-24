Gov. Walz to update Minnesotans on flood response

Gov. Tim Walz is holding a briefing Monday morning to update Minnesotans on the state’s response to areas hit hard by flooding.

Gov. Walz and emergency management officials are expected to provide more details about Minnesota's flood outlook and ongoing emergency response. The briefing, which can be watched in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube, is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

Gov. Walz declared a peacetime emergency over the weekend after areas of southern Minnesota dealt with flooding due to heavy rainfall over the last week. Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, received 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

"Across the state, intense rain has had catastrophic effects. Flooding has left entire communities under feet of water, causing severe damage to property and numerous road closures. As flooding continues, the National Guard is ready to step up to help our neighbors," Governor Walz previously said in a statement. "Their response will provide invaluable support that will be critical in ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time."

Northern Minnesota, especially along the North Shore, is still dealing with the aftermath of the June 18 storm, which dropped a significant amount of rain and caused flooding and damage. Meanwhile, in the Twin Cities, St. Paul is closing some roads and parks as river levels continue to rise.

