Gov. Walz to update Minnesotans on flood response

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
21
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:34 AM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Gov. Walz to update Minnesotans on flood response

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 24, 2024 9:31am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Gov. Walz press conference on flooding response [RAW]

Gov. Tim Walz and state officials give an update on the state's flooding response and outlook as recent heavy rainfall is leading to emergencies across Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is holding a briefing Monday morning to update Minnesotans on the state’s response to areas hit hard by flooding

Gov. Walz and emergency management officials are expected to provide more details about Minnesota's flood outlook and ongoing emergency response. The briefing, which can be watched in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube, is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. 

Gov. Walz declared a peacetime emergency over the weekend after areas of southern Minnesota dealt with flooding due to heavy rainfall over the last week. Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, received 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

"Across the state, intense rain has had catastrophic effects. Flooding has left entire communities under feet of water, causing severe damage to property and numerous road closures. As flooding continues, the National Guard is ready to step up to help our neighbors," Governor Walz previously said in a statement. "Their response will provide invaluable support that will be critical in ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time."

Northern Minnesota, especially along the North Shore, is still dealing with the aftermath of the June 18 storm, which dropped a significant amount of rain and caused flooding and damage. Meanwhile, in the Twin Cities, St. Paul is closing some roads and parks as river levels continue to rise. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.