Minnesota United FC's drone show lights up Allianz Field

The Brief Minnesota United FC celebrated 10 years in Major League Soccer with a drone show. 300 drones created shapes like loons and the team's logo above Allianz Field. The show drew significant attention from the community and passersby.



A dazzling drone show lit up the skies above Allianz Field, marking a decade of Minnesota United FC in MLS.

Drone show celebrates Minnesota United FC

What we know:

The show featured 300 drones forming shapes like loons, the team's logo, and a "10" to celebrate the milestone. The event was planned ahead of the team's season opener.

What they're saying:

Many spectators, including those driving by, were captivated by the display.

The community's response was overwhelmingly positive.

"I came last night, it was really cool. And I was like alright I'll do it again, let's have fun," said Daniel Ditmanson from St. Paul.

"There were a lot of people kind of walking by, cars that were pulling into parking lots because they noticed that something was happening. And it is such a cool, unique thing to see where you can't miss it," said Kreg Blair, Senior Director of Experiential Marketing and Match Presentation.

Behind the scenes

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 got an exclusive look at the setup process for the Northern Lights Drone Shows. The team demonstrated how the drones are programmed to create intricate shapes, all choreographed to music.

Michael Van Dehay, a drone pilot, explained, "How the flight paths are directed, are through the design software, which corresponds to the flight software. So everything talks to each other."

The Minnesota United FC’s first game is Saturday against Austin in Texas.