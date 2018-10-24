Minnesota soccer fans in awe of visiting USWNT during Allianz Field game
The fans at Allianz Field Tuesday night for the U.S. Women’s National Team Game all agreed that they find the American team inspiring on and off the field.
USWNT practices at Allianz Field in St. Paul ahead of match
MN United takes on New York at debut
Minnesota United fans celebrate historic day at Allianz Field
Allianz Field ready for debut
Grounds crew chipping ice from seats at Allianz Field
Grounds crew de-icing Allianz Field ahead of home opener
Grounds crew de-icing Allianz Field ahead of home opener
Preview of the stadium food at Allianz Field
Allianz Field will be opening this weekend for its home opener for the Minnesota United. Here's a look at some of the food that will be available.
Fans tour Allianz Field at open house
Grass installed as Allianz Field nearing completion
Minnesota United set new attendance record for local soccer
More than 52,000 fans attended the Minnesota United's final match at TCF Bank Stadium Sunday, setting a new attendance record for Minnesota soccer.
Allianz Field construction reaches 75 percent completion
The completion of Allianz Field in St. Paul is quickly becoming a reality and it's a stadium that promises to be one of the top soccer venues in the country.
Allianz Field to host Gold Cup matches in 2019
International soccer is making its way to Minnesota again, this time at the yet-to-be completed Allianz Field.
Inside look at progress of the new Allianz Field for the Minnesota United
New stadium for Minnesota United to be named Allianz Field
