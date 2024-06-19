Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota State Fair launches ‘Giant Sing Along’ voting for 2024

Published  June 19, 2024 4:53pm CDT
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Those planning to attend the Minnesota State Fair this year now have the opportunity to vote for their favorite songs to sing karaoke to at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Voting has opened for the Giant Sing Along, allowing people to select up to five new songs for this year. Voting ends on June 25.

The Giant Sing Along is just like it sounds – a field of microphones created to amplify a large karaoke session.

Featured daily from 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for 90 minutes, the show features large screens with lyrics for songs both old and new. No prior singing experience is necessary, as software helps everyone sing in unison.

Scheduled for Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, 2024, the State Fair previously announced several grandstand concert performances for those who would rather watch the professionals do it.

Each year the fair also hosts a wide range of free shows.

For the fourth year in a row, the fair also held a kick-off to summer in May, offering a miniature version of what’s to come later in the summer.