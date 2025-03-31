Expert suggests structural issue or medical emergency might have downed plane in Brooklyn Park

The Brief The SOCATA TBM7 crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park on Saturday, killing the pilot. The plane appeared to nosedive moments before impact. Either a structural issue or a medical emergency could have played a role, a former commercial airline pilot said.



The single-engine turboprop plane that crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park on Saturday could have plummeted to the ground for a couple of reasons, including a structural issue or a medical emergency, a former commercial airline pilot said.

Former pilot says plane’s vertical descent shows "something went really wrong"

What happened:

The plane appeared to nosedive before crashing into a home at 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon. Although officials have not yet identified the person killed, U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan, 63, is believed to have been the only person on board the aircraft, which was registered to him, according to the bank. One person was inside the home at the time of the crash but was able to escape, officials said.

What could've caused the crash:

Dan Bubb, a former commercial airline pilot, said the doorbell video showing the plane plummeting vertically onto the ground caught his attention.

"That tells me that there might have been some sort of structural failure. There possibly could have been a medical episode with the pilot," he said. "Because this plane was descending so rapidly toward the ground, it tells me that it’s quite possibly in a stalled condition and could not recover from it...."

What is a SOCATA TBM7:

The SOCATA TBM7 is a single-engine turboprop aircraft used for both private and corporate air travel. It has a pressurized cabin, which allows it to fly above 25,000 feet. It also has a range of about 1,500 miles.

Investigators scour crash site for evidence, find parts of plane

The investigation:

National Transportation Safety Board officials sifted through the wreckage on Monday, finding two chunks of the fuselage and a wing. They will gather evidence to try to determine what caused the crash.

"They’re going to look at the airport from where the plane originated, what happened," explained Bubb. "They’re going to look at a whole variety of factors. They’ll interview people who may have witnessed what happened."

What's next:

The NTSB typically releases preliminary reports within two weeks, but a full report can take up to two years.