MN State Fair’s Kickoff to Summer returns

The Minnesota State Fair’s Kickoff to Summer at the Fair is returning for its fourth year.

The mini Great Minnesota Get-Together will run from May 23-26 and include nearly 40 State Fair food and beverage vendors. New vendors this year include Peachey’s Baking Company and Trickster Tacos, along with returning fan favorites like Rick’s Pizza, Pronto Pups, and Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar.

Enjoy live music, shopping, Giant Slide rides, pickleball, mini golf, arcade games, history tours, a 5K run and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, via etix. Admission is $13 in advance or $16 at the door. Each ticket is valid for a specific day.

The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will be open:

Thursday, May 23: 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 24: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see what food vendors will be at the event, click here.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 to Labor Day, Sept. 2.