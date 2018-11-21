PJ Fleck Show at the Minnesota State Fair
Gophers head coach PJ Fleck previewed the start of the 2019 season at the Minnesota State Fair.
Gopher Football Show, July 19: Part 3
The latest on the Minnesota Gophers with Coach P.J. Fleck and the players.
PJ Fleck Show: Gophers look to take down Badgers in border battle
The PJ Fleck Show takes a look at what it will take for the Minnesota Gophers to bring back the Axe from the Wisconsin Badgers.
PJ Fleck Show: Preparing for Purdue
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and the gang discuss the team's latest loss against Illinois and the upcoming game against Purdue.
PJ Fleck Show looks at Indiana win and upcoming Illinois game
Hot off a win, the Minnesota Gophers are looking to extend their winning streak as they head to Illinois to take on the Illini.
PJ Fleck Show looks ahead to Nebraska matchup
The PJ Fleck Show crew discusses the Minnesota Gophers' upcoming matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
PJ Fleck Show at the Minnesota State Fair
Gophers Football Head Coach P.J. Fleck discusses Minnesota football at the Minnesota State Fair.
The P.J. Fleck Show Episode #14 Part 3 of 3
This year the Gophers football team hosting a turkey drive for Thanksgiving.
The P.J. Fleck Show Episode #11 Part 3 of 3
The PJ Fleck Show continues.
The P.J. Fleck Show--Episode 10, Part 2
Gophers' Head Coach P.J. Fleck talks rivalry week with the Fox 9 Sports crew.
The P.J. Fleck Show--Episode 10, Part 1
PJ Fleck Show: Episode 8, part 3
In episode eight, the group talks about this season's goals and plays some Gophers trivia.
PJ Fleck Show: Episode 8, part 2
In the eighth episode of the PJ Fleck Show, the group talks about the team's performance this season, sitting down with Gophers player Rodney Smith.
P.J. Fleck Show Episode #3 Part 3 of 3
Head Coach P.J. Fleck discusses the Gophers' 1-0 start.
P.J. Fleck Show Episode #3 Part 2 of 3
P.J. Fleck joins the Fox 9 crew to talk Oregon State, wildfires and all things Gopher football.
The PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9
