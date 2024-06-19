MN weather: Storms cause flooding, damage along MN's North Shore

Storms battered northern Minnesota and areas along Minnesota's North Shore on Tuesday, leaving plenty of damage in their wake.

Rain caused flooding, washing out streets, and strong winds downed trees.

Here's a look at some of the damage in Northern Minnesota and along Minnesota's North Shore.

St. Louis River above flood stage

The Upper St. Louis River, which flows through Jay Cooke State Park near Duluth, has crested and is above flood-stage level due to all the rain causing it to swell.

Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior sees flash flooding

Tuesday's storm caused fast-flowing water to run into Lake Superior at Bluefin Bay on Lake Superior in Tofte, flooding part of the beach. Jayson Hansen shared the video above with FOX 9, showing the extent of the flooding.

Meanwhile in Tofte, a possible water spout was spotted on Lake Superior. This has not been confirmed as a water spout though.

Lake County road washed out

A washed out Highway 2 in Lake County, Minnesota, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is reporting at least one washed-out road, on Highway 2, about 2–3 miles north of Forest Highway 11. The sheriff's office says part of the road there is gone, and crews are working to determine damage and signage.

On Tuesday night, the sheriff's office encouraged people to stay off the roads.

Road washed out in Greenwood Township

Rushing water was too much for a road in Greenwood Township near Tower, Minnesota. Video shows the road washed out, with two people using a ladder to get across the stream (watch it above).

Flooding in Hibbing

Meanwhile, in Hibbing, Highway 169 was also swamped. A photo shows a significant amount of water accumulating on the roadway Tuesday, and a police car blocking traffic from the danger.

Storms cause problems in Cook County

In Cook County, a no travel advisory was issued across the county and remains in effect until further notice.

"If you do not need to travel tonight, please stay put," the sheriff's office said on Tuesday night. "There are several places on Highway 61 with water going over the road. If you have an emergency please call 911; however be advised that the call volume is currently extremely high, so if you’re only looking for information, please refrain from calling to lines open for emergencies. Updates will be posted as more information is available or as conditions change."

There have been multiple reports of flooding along Highway 61, with the sheriff's office saying it's making driving difficult and dangerous. Trees are also down along many interior roads. Multiple power outages have also been reported.

The sheriff's office also reported a 9-year-old in a tent was hit by a falling tree in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. There's no word on how the child is doing as of this writing.