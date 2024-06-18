The Cook County Sheriff's Office says rescue efforts are underway to evacuate an injured child from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area after storms ripped through northern Minnesota on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the child, a 9-year-old boy, was in a tent when it was hit by a tree that fell in the storms.

Currently, search and rescue crews are working to get to his campsite.

The rescue effort is ongoing. Evacuation will likely come by watercraft, the sheriff's office says.

The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known. Further information on the incident wasn't immediately available.