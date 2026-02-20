Minnesota mosque arsonist sentenced to almost 6 years in federal prison

The Brief Jackie Rahm Little was sentenced to nearly six years for arson at two Minnesota mosques. Fires caused over $378,000 in damage and forced evacuations. The FBI conducted the investigation, leading to Little's arrest and conviction.



A man has been sentenced to federal prison for setting fires at two Minnesota mosques.

Arsonist sentenced for mosque fires

What we know:

Jackie Rahm Little, 38, was sentenced to nearly six years, or 70 months, in federal prison for setting fires at the Masjid Al-Rahma Mosque in Bloomington and the Masjid Omar Islamic Center in Minneapolis in April 2023. Little pleaded guilty to arson and damage to religious property in September 2025.

The fires caused significant damage, with the Masjid Al-Rahma Mosque suffering more than $378,000 in damages. Community leaders were meeting at the mosque when the fire was set, leading to an evacuation, including children in daycare.

The backstory:

On April 23, 2023, Little set a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center.

The following day, he set another fire at the Masjid Al-Rahma Mosque. Both mosques are public places of worship.

The FBI conducted the investigation which led to Little's arrest and conviction.

Why you should care:

The U.S. Attorney emphasized that desecration of places of worship will not be tolerated, highlighting the importance of safety and freedom of religious exercise for all Minnesotans.