Man charged with arsons at 2 Minneapolis mosques pleads guilty

By
Published  September 18, 2025 10:49am CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Jackie Rahm Little pleaded guilty to arson and damage to religious property for a fire at two Minneapolis mosques in 2023.
    • Little will be sentenced at a later date.
    • Little had a record of arson and mental health troubles before the mosque fires.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested for setting two fires at Minneapolis mosques in 2023 has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Jackie Rahm Little pleads guilty

What we know:

Jackie Rahm Little entered the guilty plea to counts of arson and damage to religious property in court on Wednesday.

He will be sentenced at a later date for the crimes.

Jackie Little is accused of setting two fires at Minneapolis mosques. (FOX 9)

Fires set at Minneapolis mosques

The backstory:

Little was arrested in April 2023 after two fires in two days at mosques in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say Little used a gas can to set a fire at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center on East 24th Street.

The following day, Little carried a gas can into the Mosjid Al-Rahma Mosque on Bloomington Avenue and set a fire on the third floor.

The criminal complaint against Little also detailed racist emails sent to Rep. Ilhan Omar's office and graffiti vandalism at Rep. Omar's office and a Somali mall months earlier.

Dig deeper:

After his arrest in 2023, FOX 9 also learned that Little had a long history of mental health issues, including two previous car arsons in 2021 that led to him being committed twice.

The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

