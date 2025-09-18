Man charged with arsons at 2 Minneapolis mosques pleads guilty

The Brief Jackie Rahm Little pleaded guilty to arson and damage to religious property for a fire at two Minneapolis mosques in 2023. Little will be sentenced at a later date. Little had a record of arson and mental health troubles before the mosque fires.



The man arrested for setting two fires at Minneapolis mosques in 2023 has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Jackie Rahm Little pleads guilty

What we know:

Jackie Rahm Little entered the guilty plea to counts of arson and damage to religious property in court on Wednesday.

He will be sentenced at a later date for the crimes.

Jackie Little is accused of setting two fires at Minneapolis mosques. (FOX 9)

Fires set at Minneapolis mosques

The backstory:

Little was arrested in April 2023 after two fires in two days at mosques in Minneapolis. Prosecutors say Little used a gas can to set a fire at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center on East 24th Street.

The following day, Little carried a gas can into the Mosjid Al-Rahma Mosque on Bloomington Avenue and set a fire on the third floor.

The criminal complaint against Little also detailed racist emails sent to Rep. Ilhan Omar's office and graffiti vandalism at Rep. Omar's office and a Somali mall months earlier.

Dig deeper:

After his arrest in 2023, FOX 9 also learned that Little had a long history of mental health issues, including two previous car arsons in 2021 that led to him being committed twice.