Uber, Lyft in Minneapolis: City Council members vote to delay ordinance to July 1

The Minneapolis City Council met on Thursday to discuss pushing back the rideshare ordinance that has Uber and Lyft threatening to leave the city in May.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to delay the ordinance's effective date from May 1 to July 1 to give more time for new ride-hailing apps to enter the market and work with state legislatures for other possible solutions.

Uber and Lyft have threatened to stop operating in Minneapolis once the ordinance for new wages goes into effect. The issue stems from the Minneapolis City Council overriding Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto in March for an ordinance to raise the minimum wage for ride-hailing drivers, who would make $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute, which was initially slated to start on May 1.

And while a state report found Uber and Lyft drivers were underpaid, the authors recommended wages of 89 cents per mile and about 49 cents per minute for drivers.

During Thursday's meeting, council member Linea Palmisano moved to rescind the rideshare ordinance altogether, but it was turned down on a 10-3 vote.

The new implementation date will be sent to Mayor Frey for consideration.

Statement from Lyft

"We are encouraged the Council is recognizing the flaws in their incredibly damaging ordinance. Given their actions today, we too will extend our services through to the new effective date of July 1.

"However, the fundamental facts remain the same: this ordinance will make rides too expensive for most riders, meaning drivers will ultimately earn less. This is unsustainable for our customers and would force us to shut down operations in Minneapolis when the ordinance does inevitably take effect. That's why, as a compromise, Lyft is willing to support the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry study’s recommended $.89 per mile and $.487 per minute rates, which would increase current driver earnings by 17% while allowing us to continue to operate within the city. This is the way we can balance the needs of riders, drivers and our community as a whole."