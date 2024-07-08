Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
11
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Houston County, Scott County, Sibley County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County

Minnesota air quality alert begins for smoke from Canada

By
Published  July 8, 2024 11:32am CDT
Wildfires
FOX 9

Minnesota summer air quality threatened by wildfires

Gloomy skies, coupled with an air quality alert across parts of the state last weekend, have some people this weekend wondering if Mother Nature was giving a warning about the summer ahead.

WARROAD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A wide swath of smoke extending from western Canada into northern Minnesota could lead to reduced air quality for northern portions of the state, health officials are warning.

According to the Minnesota Pollution and Control Agency (MPCA), smoke particles originating from northern British Columbia and Alberta have begun to reach northern parts of the US. Some of the smoke will remain aloft – meaning it will only create hazy skies overhead – but some of it has the potential to reduce air quality.

As a result, MPCA officials say that northern Minnesotans might begin experiencing a yellow – or a moderate – air quality index beginning Monday. At that level, unusually sensitive people are encouraged to reduce outdoor activity, and go inside if they have any sort of adverse symptoms.

Slow winds across the Dakotas will allow the smoke to hang around throughout the next few days before finally clearing.

You can check out the latest on the AirNow Fire and Smoke map.

There was a record number of air quality alerts last summer due to smoke from Canadian wildfires being carried into the state.