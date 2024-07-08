Minnesota weather: Mild Monday with warming trend ahead

Monday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sun for most of Minnesota, with some rumbles in the southeastern part of the state.

A few parts of Minnesota will have some possible storms popping up into Monday afternoon and evening, while the majority of the state is expected to stay dry.

Monday's high temperature will be 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with the rest of Minnesota being in the mid to high 70s. Temperatures are expected to make a steady climb as the week goes on, with temperatures expected to be in the 90s by Saturday.

(FOX 9)

Looking to Tuesday, winds will be lacking, but it will be similar to Monday-a mostly sunny sky and some pop-up rumbles.

Here is your seven-day forecast: