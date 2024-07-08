Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:30 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County

Minnesota weather: Mild Monday with warming trend ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 8, 2024 6:50am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Warming trend for the week ahead

Monday morning started with some shower in southeastern Minnesota, with a mix of sun and clouds as the morning starts for the rest of the state. Select parts of the state will have possible pop up rumbles.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sun for most of Minnesota, with some rumbles in the southeastern part of the state. 

A few parts of Minnesota will have some possible storms popping up into Monday afternoon and evening, while the majority of the state is expected to stay dry. 

Monday's high temperature will be 81 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with the rest of Minnesota being in the mid to high 70s. Temperatures are expected to make a steady climb as the week goes on, with temperatures expected to be in the 90s by Saturday. 

(FOX 9)

Looking to Tuesday, winds will be lacking, but it will be similar to Monday-a mostly sunny sky and some pop-up rumbles. 

Here is your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)