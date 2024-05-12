Minnesota under air quality alert as cold front brings wildfire smoke

All of Minnesota is under an air quality alert that is expected to last until Monday, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). Officials say the alert will last until 8 a.m. Monday in northern Minnesota while remaining in place until noon for central and southern Minnesota.

The air quality alert is due to wildfire smoke being carried from northeast British Columbia, Canada, by a cold that is expected to last "for several hours" according to the MPCA.

The forecast shows smoke will have its maximum impact on the Twin Cities starting at 5 p.m. Sunday and smoke will likely linger overnight.

State officials provided details about this year's air quality forecast on Thursday.

The MPCA adds that fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index category (AQI) across the entire state, which is a level that is considered unhealthy for everyone.

Minnesota residents are advised to keep windows closed to prevent smoke from coming indoors. Actions that contribute to air pollution, such as burning, should be avoided. The MPCA also advises people to limit prolonged or heavy exertion and their time spent outdoors. Vehicle trips and vehicle idling should be reduced as much as possible.

Sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion as much as possible.

There was a record number of air quality alerts last summer due to smoke from Canadian wildfires being carried into the state.