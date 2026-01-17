Minnesota AG warns on DHS digital privacy risks

The Brief Attorney General Keith Ellison warns Minnesotans about digital surveillance by the Department of Homeland Security. ICE is reportedly using advanced tools to track individuals through data collected online. Minnesotans are advised to take steps to protect their digital privacy.



Attorney General Keith Ellison has issued an alert urging Minnesotans to safeguard their digital privacy against federal surveillance.

Steps to protect your privacy

What we know:

Reports suggest that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using sophisticated tools to track individuals, accessing data from online activity, phone apps, and more. This raises significant privacy concerns.

Minnesotans are encouraged to minimize their digital footprint by using privacy-focused browsers, regularly updating software, disabling location services, and using secure communication tools.

READ MORE: ICE agents' tactics in Minnesota: Observers fear privacy invasion

The Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act, effective since July 31, 2025, grants consumers rights like deleting their data, which can help prevent unwanted access to personal information.

What we don't know:

The full extent of ICE's surveillance activities and the specific data being accessed remain unclear.