ICE agents' tactics in Minnesota: Observers fear privacy invasion

The Brief ICE agents are recording observers and their license plates, raising privacy concerns. Observers have experienced agents following them to their homes. A federal judge noted that ICE agents' actions may chill First Amendment rights.



ICE agents are under scrutiny for recording observers and their license plates, leading to concerns about privacy and First Amendment rights.

ICE agents' actions raise privacy concerns

What we know:

Observers, including Judy and Noah Levy, have reported being followed by ICE agents. The agents recorded their license plates and faces, leading them to the observers' homes. Ryan Ecklund, another observer, experienced similar actions in Woodbury.

What they're saying:

"He was menacing us," said Noah Levy about an ICE agent who recorded their information. Ryan Ecklund shared, "They drove into my neighborhood and into my cul-de-sac, where I live."

Legal implications and reactions

The backstory:

ACLU attorney John Boehler highlighted concerns about warrantless data collection by ICE agents. Minnesota law restricts the use of such data mostly for us in active criminal investigations, not for identifying peaceful observers.

What's next:

A judge ruled that ICE agents cannot retaliate against peaceful protesters, but no ruling has addressed the privacy concerns. Observers like Ryan Ecklund and Noah Levy are reconsidering their involvement, while Judy Levy remains committed within her comfort level.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what ICE agents are doing with the recorded data and exactly how it aligns with Minnesota's legal restrictions on data use.