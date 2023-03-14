Minneapolis Uptown transit center closing temporarily due to ‘damage, litter, unwanted behaviors’

A busy transit center along Hennepin Avenue in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis will close its indoor waiting area temporarily due to challenges involved with "property damage, litter, and other unwanted behaviors," according to an announcement from Metro Transit.

The indoor waiting area on the east side of the Uptown Transit Station will be temporarily closed beginning Thursday, March 16. The space will be reopened later in the year "when contracted security officers are in place here and at five other locations," the announcement said.

On Wednesday the Metropolitan Council has a vote on its agenda for a proposed contract that would bring additional security to the Uptown location, as well as the Vertical Circulation Building/Central Station in downtown St. Paul, the Blue Line Lake Street/Midtown and Franklin Avenue stations, the Chicago-Lake Transit Center and the Brooklyn Center Transit Center.

If approved, security officers would be in place as early as this spring, according to the announcement.

The initiative is part of Metro Transit’s Safety & Security Action Plan, which identifies nearly 40 actions to "improve conditions of its systems, training and supporting employees, and engaging customers and partners."

As businesses continue to both open and close throughout the heart of Uptown in Minneapolis, Target announced Monday its Uptown location would close in May.