Uptown Target store closing in May

As businesses continue to both open and close throughout the heart of Uptown in Minneapolis, one major retailer has announced its location will become one of the latter this spring.

The Uptown Target store, located at 1300 W Lake St., will close on May 13, according to an announcement from the Minneapolis-based company.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly. It’s an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance," said Target spokesperson Joshua Thomas in a statement.

In January, a man started a fire in the location's entrance. He was charged with arson the following day.

The approximately 22,000-square-foot location opened in 2017, and was touted as a way to provide convenient access to groceries for nearby residents.

The store’s 45 team members will be offered the opportunity to work at nearby Target locations, according to the statement.