Community optimistic Northstar rail could finally come to St. Cloud
It derailed nearly a decade ago but now there’s a renewed push to drive the Northstar Commuter Rail all the way to St. Cloud.
After 2 weekend fatalities, Metro Transit urging caution around light rail trains
A deadly accident involving a bicyclist and a Blue Line light rail train Monday night was the third incident involving a light rail train this year and the second of the long weekend.
6 injured in crash at Minneapolis bus shelter
Six people were injured when a van crashed into a Metro Transit bus shelter in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.
Construction update on new Orange Line bus transit line
A new transit route under construction in the Twin Cities is expected to dramatically speed up the commute from the south metro.
Metro Transit reaches out to St. Thomas riders to help curb harassment
Metro Transit is reaching out to its youngest riders in an effort to make the trains and buses safer.
Buses, car stuck on icy U.S. Highway 61 hill in St. Paul
A school bus, a Metro Transit bus and a car all got stuck on an icy hill on U.S. Highway 61 at Warner Road in St. Paul, Minnesota Thursday morning, causing a traffic jam.
Metro Transit unveils all-electric bus
Metro Transit unveils all-electric bus and announces a start date for the C Line.
Record year for LRT lines, Metro Transit dips in 2018
2018 was a record year for LRT lines, but Metro Transit use dipped in 2018.
Minneapolis man sentenced in Metro Transit bus driver assault
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days and three years probation for assaulting a Metro Transit bus driver last April.
Minneapolis man to be sentenced for attacking Metro Transit bus driver
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man will be sentenced Tuesday for attacking a Metro Transit bus driver last spring.
Metro Transit helping homeless riders afford housing
In another step towards getting homeless people off of light rail trains in the Twin Cities and into more stable housing, Metro Transit is now giving out vouchers to help those people with rent.
Metro Transit looking for homeless rider solution as winter approaches
With winter fast approaching, Metro Transit is trying to find a solution to an issue that's become more of a problem in recent years.
Minnesota legislators concerned about safety on Metro Transit, authorities respond
Minnesota legislators are concerned about rider safety on Metro Transit. Now, authorities respond with numbers to back them up.
Apprentice program addresses Metro Transit bus driver shortage
A new apprentice program addresses the Metro Transit bus driver shortage.
Metro bus involved in multi-vehicle crash
The crash left one person in critical condition.
Driver sentenced in fatal St. Paul bus crash
The driver who pled guilty to causing a deadly crash with a Metro Transit bus in St. Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.
New program offers lifeline for low-income public transit riders
Public transportation for many isn't just a bus or a train line, it's a lifeline.
Metro Transit cop who resigned received $50,000 settlement
Under intense pressure, a part-time Metro Transit Police officer quietly resigned after he was caught on video asking a light rail rider about his immigration status. But his resignation did not come cheap. It cost taxpayers $50,000.
Charges: Driver in deadly St. Paul bus crash 'smelled of alcohol'
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man accused of causing a fatal crash that left a gaping hole in a Metro Transit bus Friday night in St. Paul has been charged with a count of criminal vehicular homicide and a count of criminal vehicular operation.