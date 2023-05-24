Minneapolis to close a block of First Avenue for Warehouse District Live every Friday

article

Beginning Memorial Day weekend and running through Halloween, a one-block stretch in Minneapolis will close to offer patrons increased access to nightlife foot traffic.

Dubbed "Warehouse District Live," a block of First Avenue North from Fifth Street to Sixth Street will be closed to motor vehicles beginning at 9 a.m. on Fridays and reopening by 10 a.m. Sundays. The first closure begins this week, on Friday, May 26, with the weekly closures lasting through October.

The temporary street closure will, "help create a welcoming and safe zone," and feature food trucks, seating, various activities and portable restrooms.

Last summer, the city dealt with a rash of illegal street races throughout the North Loop and other areas, leaving residents to question the safety measures in place.