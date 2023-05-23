What to do in Minnesota: Memorial Day Weekend

article

Minnesota has plenty of events to help you celebrate the long weekend and the start of summer!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair:

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

May 25 through May 28

$10 per person

Enjoy a slice of the fair before the big event later this summer! Get together with family and friends, savor State Fair food favorites at more than 30 vendors, check out live music on three stages, enjoy activities and attractions for the whole family, shop over 20 specialty Minnesota merchants, and so much more!

May Markets:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

May 27 and May 28

$15 per person for non-members

Stroll through the Arboretum’s captivating spring blooms while shopping from up to 60 local artists and artisans.

Soak City Waterpark Opening Weekend:

Valleyfair, Shakopee

May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets starting at $34.99

Valleyfair's waterpark, Soak City, opens for the season this weekend. Tickets include access to the amusement park and Soak City.

One Family Fest:

Kingston Park, Cottage Grove

May 27 and May 28

Free admission

One Family is a nonprofit organization that hosts an annual Hmong Memorial Day Sports Fest in Cottage Grove. Participate in flag football, volleyball, cornhole, basketball or soccer tournaments. Enjoy snacks from a variety of food trucks.

Puppy Painting Pawty:

Chuck and Don's, Edina

May 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

$20 per canvas. Sign up here.

Create your very own masterpiece with your pup while benefiting a good cause. Proceeds will go to the Rescue Network, a group that works to reduce animal population, help dogs and cats find new homes, and create a network of rescue organizations. Pick the paint colors for your canvas, put it into a ziplock bag covered in dog food, and let your puppy lick off the dog food and create their very own art canvas to take home!

Love the Burger Battle:

Rock County Restaurants

Now through May 27

Free admission

Enjoy a burger from one of the participating local restaurants and rate it. The burger with the highest average will be declared the winner on June 2. Customers who participate will also be eligible for prizes and will be entered to win in the restaurant gift card drawings. Ten $10 gift cards will be given out by each restaurant.