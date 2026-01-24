Minneapolis shooting: National Guard activated after man killed by Border Patrol

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has requested the Minnesota National Guard's assistance after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent Saturday morning. The City of Minneapolis will file a temporary restraining order urging a federal judge to halt Operation Metro Surge and get federal agents out of Minnesota immediately. City leaders are urging peaceful protests and criticizing federal agents' presence.



The City of Minneapolis is bolstering its law enforcement presence with the Minnesota National Guard following Saturday morning's fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration enforcement operation.

City requests National Guard support

What we know:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has formally requested the Minnesota National Guard's assistance to support local law enforcement. The decision comes after Alex Pretti was fatally shot near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue just after 9 a.m. Saturday. The Minnesota Guard will help local police and emergency personnel maintain safety in the area and other necessary locations.

The deployment of the Minnesota Guard is at the request of local officials, with no federal involvement in their activities. The Guard members will be easily identifiable by their neon reflective vests and will work closely with Minneapolis police officers.

The National Guard told FOX 9 they have two missions: The request from Minneapolis to help the Minneapolis Police Department, and a request from Hennepin County to support at the Whipple Federal Building.

The missions do not have a duration or end-date as of now. They are calling this "conditions based" and will continue to reevaluate.

"Our community is tired, our officers are tired, our businesses are tired and this additional support is necessary. The chaos we’re seeing is caused directly by ICE, Border Control and this federal administration," Mayor Frey said at a Saturday evening news conference.

Halting Operation Metro Surge?

Why you should care:

Frey also said at a Saturday evening news conference Minnesota leaders are expected to file a temporary restraining order on Monday that would put a halt on "Operation Metro Surge." It will also call for federal agents to leave the state.

"Our message is really clear, we need ICE out of Minnesota. They are not making us more safe. They’re making us less safe, with 3,000 agents outnumbering sworn officers, this is completely out of whack, out of balance and now three people have been shot, two resulting in death. This city has been under siege. This is not the America that is ours, this has got to stop," U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said. "We are calling on this administration to get ICE out of our towns, off our streets. It will make us more safe."

Vehicle perimeter established

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is setting up a vehicle perimeter near the shooting scene to ensure public safety. Only residential traffic will be allowed in the area between Franklin Ave. and 28th Street from Pillsbury Ave. to 35W.

The Minnesota National Guard will assist in implementing this perimeter and support additional posts as needed. City officials are asking those gathered in the area to leave for safety reasons. Any materials collected for barricades or fires will be removed, and fires will be extinguished.

Minnesota leaders express outrage

What they're saying:

City leaders, including Mayor Frey, have expressed outrage over the presence of federal agents in Minneapolis. There have been three shootings involving federal agents since the start of "Operation Metro Surge," two that have now involved fatalities.

"We ask that the Trump administration and the invasion of federal agents get out of our City. How many more people have to die?" said Mayor Frey. "I hope they are reflecting right now. What are these actions accomplishing? Stand up for America because right now you’re tearing us apart."

"Today federal agents beat, shot multiple times and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti. Eyewitness video shows reckless violence and federal agents taking the life of a Minnesotan. The Trump administration has already called Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist, he was a nurse," U.S. Senator Tina Smith said. "All Americans should be outraged at this unaccountable, violent federal force which is operating with impunity in our city. I want to say to the President you must stop Operation Metro Surge immediately and send these ICE agents home so our communities can be safe."

What we don't know:

Details about the specific circumstances leading to the shooting and the federal agents' actions remain unclear.