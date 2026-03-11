Lyft settles MN lawsuit over denied rides for blind woman with service dog: Watch live
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ride-hailing service Lyft has agreed to a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in its lawsuit over a blind woman who said the company's drivers repeatedly denied her rides due to her service dog.
Rides denied
The backstory:
The Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid brought the case in 2021 on behalf of their client, Tori Andres, who reported being repeatedly stranded by Lyft drivers.
An investigation by the Minnesota Disability Law Center found six instances of Andres and her service dog Alfred being stranded by Lyft while on their way to medical appointments.
What's next:
The details of the settlement are set to be announced during a news conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. FOX 9 will stream that news conference live in the player above and on our YouTube channel.