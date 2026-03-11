Lyft settles MN lawsuit over denied rides for blind woman with service dog: Watch live

The Brief Lyft has agreed to a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over a lawsuit. The company was accused of repeatedly denying rides to a blind woman with a service dog. The details of the settlement will be announced at a news conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live above.



Ride-hailing service Lyft has agreed to a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in its lawsuit over a blind woman who said the company's drivers repeatedly denied her rides due to her service dog.

Rides denied

The backstory:

The Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid brought the case in 2021 on behalf of their client, Tori Andres, who reported being repeatedly stranded by Lyft drivers.

An investigation by the Minnesota Disability Law Center found six instances of Andres and her service dog Alfred being stranded by Lyft while on their way to medical appointments.

What's next:

The details of the settlement are set to be announced during a news conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. FOX 9 will stream that news conference live in the player above and on our YouTube channel.