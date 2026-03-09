Minnesota bill would get rid of daylight saving time

article

The Brief Minnesota would no longer spring ahead if a proposed bill becomes law. A bill to keep Minnesota on standard time was introduced last year, and it will get a committee hearing on Tuesday. The bill has bipartisan support, but it also has bipartisan opposition.



A proposal at the Minnesota Legislature would keep Minnesota on standard time, doing away with springing ahead and losing an hour of sleep every spring.

Daylight saving time bill

The bill, which was introduced last year, would do away with the long-held daylight saving of "springing forward" one hour each spring, and "falling back" one hour each fall.

The bill will get a committee hearing on Tuesday, March 10.

The bill is bipartisan, with authors from both parties, but it also has bipartisan opposition.

Even if it passed, the change couldn’t be implemented until federal law allows it.

Bills to stop the change have consistently failed even though an Associated Press poll last year found that only about 10% of Americans like the current system.