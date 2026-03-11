St. Louis Park unites for family who lost son in fire

The Brief A pizza shop in St. Louis Park hosted a fundraiser for a family who lost their son in a house fire. Christopher Woida credits his late son Logan with saving his life. The family is still living in a hotel and seeking community support.



The St. Louis Park community gathered at Parkway Pizza to support a family who lost their son in a devastating house fire.

Pizza shop fundraiser supports grieving family

Big picture view:

Christopher and Michelle Woida are mourning the loss of their 21-year-old son, Logan, who died in the fire.

Christopher Woida shared that Logan's actions saved his life.

"I was asleep, and Logan couldn’t get out, but he screamed loud enough to wake me up," said Christopher Woida.

The fire happened just after 7 a.m. on Feb. 8 along Edgewood Avenue South near Minnetonka Boulevard.

Christopher Woida suffered burns, but is recovering physically.

Community shows support

What they're saying:

"Just seeing the devastation and knowing that they lost a son, they lost pets, they lost everything," said neighbor Raina Kelly, who organized the fundraiser.

Christopher Woida expressed his gratitude for the support, saying, "I’m overwhelmed because it was put on by people that I probably didn’t even know that well."

The family is currently living in a hotel and is trying to figure out their next steps.

They are grateful for the community's support and are focused on their other two children.

What you can do:

If you would like to help, click here.