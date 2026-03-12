Minnesota weather: High wind warning, rain-snow mix overnight
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities will continue to have a wintry mix and high winds overnight into Friday morning.
High wind warning in metro
Local perspective:
South of Interstate 94, there is a high wind warning until 7 a.m. on Friday.
Along with strong winds, there will be rain and some wintry mix going into Friday. Winds are expected to be 40–60 mph from midnight to mid-morning Friday.
North of I-94, more wintry weather is expected with winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings in areas near Lake Superior.
Along the North Shore, 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, while a bit further south, 2 to 4 inches is expected.
This is expected to continue until the middle of the day Friday.