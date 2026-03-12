Minnesota weather: High wind warning, rain-snow mix overnight

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
14
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Minnesota weather: High wind warning, rain-snow mix overnight

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 12, 2026 9:16pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: High winds warning for Twin Cities

MN weather: High winds warning for Twin Cities

Overnight Thursday will be very windy with a high wind warning in place until Friday morning. 

The Brief

    • A high wind warning is in place for the Twin Cities and the majority of the state until Friday morning.
    • North of Interstate 94, more wintry weather is expected.
    • As you go further from Lake Superior, the less chance of snow you will have.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities will continue to have a wintry mix and high winds overnight into Friday morning. 

High wind warning in metro

Local perspective:

South of Interstate 94, there is a high wind warning until 7 a.m. on Friday. 

Along with strong winds, there will be rain and some wintry mix going into Friday. Winds are expected to be 40–60 mph from midnight to mid-morning Friday. 

North of I-94, more wintry weather is expected with winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings in areas near Lake Superior. 

Along the North Shore, 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, while a bit further south, 2 to 4 inches is expected. 

This is expected to continue until the middle of the day Friday. 

MN weather: Rain/snow mix overnight, High Wind Warning Friday

MN weather: Rain/snow mix overnight, High Wind Warning Friday

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard has your latest forecast update. The Twin Cities metro will see a mix of rain and snow overnight Thursday into Friday, following by a High Wind Warning, with gusts of up to 60 mph in some areas.

Weather ForecastMinnesota