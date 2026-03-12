Minnesota weather: High wind warning, rain-snow mix overnight

The Brief A high wind warning is in place for the Twin Cities and the majority of the state until Friday morning. North of Interstate 94, more wintry weather is expected. As you go further from Lake Superior, the less chance of snow you will have.



The Twin Cities will continue to have a wintry mix and high winds overnight into Friday morning.

High wind warning in metro

Local perspective:

South of Interstate 94, there is a high wind warning until 7 a.m. on Friday.

Along with strong winds, there will be rain and some wintry mix going into Friday. Winds are expected to be 40–60 mph from midnight to mid-morning Friday.

North of I-94, more wintry weather is expected with winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings in areas near Lake Superior.

Along the North Shore, 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible, while a bit further south, 2 to 4 inches is expected.

This is expected to continue until the middle of the day Friday.