Kyler Murray joins Vikings: Fans divided on QB future

The Brief Kyler Murray joins the Vikings as their newest quarterback. Fans are divided on whether Murray or JJ McCarthy should lead the team. Fans say Murray is a talented quarterback who can have success in Minnesota.



Kyler Murray has been signed as the new quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Vikings fans share their thoughts

What we know:

Some fans are thrilled about Murray's potential to bring success to the team, while others remain loyal to J.J. McCarthy. Murray, who was released Wednesday by the Arizona Cardinals, has a history of playoff appearances but has yet to achieve significant postseason success.

What they're saying:

"I'm excited. He's a proven NFL quarterback. He's had a lot of good seasons, some good stats. He hasn't really put it together, and hopefully, under KOC, he does," said Luka Lattergrass.

Lattergrass also commented on McCarthy, saying, "No one's rooting against him, but we all did see his play last year, his ups and downs, the roster that we had still was a 9-8 season with poor quarterback play."

Meanwhile, Will Stein from Coon Rapids noted, "Kyler Murray has a ton of talent. He can be an extremely good quarterback if he allows himself to."

McCarthy's past performance

Why you should care:

The addition of Murray to the Vikings' roster raises questions about the team's quarterback strategy moving forward. Last season, expectations were high for McCarthy after the Vikings' impressive 14-3 record two seasons ago with Sam Darnold.

However, McCarthy's performance led to a 9-8 season, causing some fans to lose faith while others remained supportive.

What's next:

Fans are eager to see how the quarterback situation unfolds during training camp. As Will Stein expressed, "I feel like it should be an open competition and training camp, whoever the coaches decide is the better fit running this offense for 2026 should get them start in September, week one."

What they're saying:

"Kyler Murray, if you can't get him to watch tape himself, how is he going to mentor somebody else? Was he gonna teach him how to play Call of Duty better?" said Karl Heinrichs, known as Sir Death on social media. Heinrichs also shared, "I like the way J.J. McCarthy ended the season last year, and I'd like to see him get his shot. I'd like to see him have a chance to come back and lead this team."

What we don't know:

It's still unclear who will ultimately be the starting quarterback for the Vikings in the upcoming season.