Minneapolis PD arrest anti-ICE vandal who targeted Lake Street businesses

Minneapolis police arrested a man who they say vandalized multiple businesses along Lake Street Saturday evening.

Lake St. vandal arrested

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they spotted the vandal while monitoring a group marching along Lake Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they witnessed the man spray-painting a Metro Transit bus. As the group continued to march, the man was seen spray-painting multiple buildings, including a church, a theater, a Minneapolis school building, a healthcare building, and Target. Police say all the businesses were along the Lake Street corridor in "the heart of Minneapolis' immigrant community."

Officers using surveillance cameras were able to direct police on the ground to the man's location. When police approached, they say the man tried to run away on foot, but he was arrested a short time later.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Chief Brian O'Hara said: "This is exactly what I had predicted: damage being done would affect the heart of our immigrant community along Lake Street. The MPD is ready to respond to all criminal activity and find and arrest those who come and commit crimes. I am incredibly grateful to all MPD members who have worked incredibly hard to help maintain peace."

The chief is referring to remarks he made just as recently as last week on the ICE surge in Minneapolis. The chief told media members he worried unrest connected to the presence of ICE could hurt Minneapolis' immigrant community. "Because the last thing we want is – a lot of immigrant community businesses are on Lake Street. We all know Lake Street burned five years ago, and it's largely the immigrant community that rebuilt that street and helped rebuild a lot of those neighborhoods. So please, don't come into our neighborhoods and cause destruction because of what's going on. If you are going to object, do it peacefully."

Dig deeper:

Police shared photos of the graffiti, which ranged from anti-ICE sentiments to indiscriminate profanity.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what group the marchers were part of. There was a larger protest earlier in that day that moved down Lake Street protesting ICE. However, by all accounts, that march was largely peaceful.

What's next:

The 24-year-old man was booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause damage to property.