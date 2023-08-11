Minneapolis man sentenced in fatal shooting of 12-year-old London Bean

article

The gunman convicted in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old London Bean in 2021 was sentenced Friday morning.

A Hennepin County Judge sentenced 20-year-old Jeremiah Grady to 367 months (30.5 years) in prison for second-degree murder and 183 months (15.25 years) for attempted second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Bean on September 8, 2021. The sentences are to be served concurrently with credit for 127 days served.

According to court records, the shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Aldrich Avenue North and 8th Avenue North in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood. Witnesses told police Bean and another boy were fighting when the boy’s older brother, identified as Grady, came running from the side of the house and pointed a gun at everyone.

People began to run, and Grady started firing shots. He approached Bean and shot him twice. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Bean with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

London Michael Bean. (Supplied)

Another witness said Grady also fired his gun at her and her grandfather, who was in a car near the scene, the charges say. She was not struck by any of the rounds, but officers found two bullet holes and a shattered window in the rear passenger door where she was sitting.

Grady, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, went on the run and was later arrested in November 2021. He was charged with intentional second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, which he pleaded guilty to in May 2023.