Man arrested in deadly shooting of 12-year-old London Bean in Minneapolis

Police say an 18-year-old man wanted in the deadly shooting of a boy in Minneapolis in September has been arrested.

In a news release on Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department reports Jeremiah Marquise Grady has been arrested and will be booked in Hennepin County Jail on charges in the murder of 12-year-old London Bean.

Grady faces murder in the second degree for the deadly shooting on the afternoon of September 8 along the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North. Witnesses told police that Bean was fighting with another boy when that boy's older brother, identified as Grady, came running from the side of a home and pointed a gun towards the boys. People started to run away as police say Grady began firing shots, hitting Bean twice.

A witness who was sitting in a car near the scene also said Grady fired towards her, and just narrowly missed the woman and her grandfather. Officers found two bullet holes and shattered glass in the rear passenger door of the vehicle.

Since September 8, Grady had been on the run, with police putting out an alert asking the public for help finding Grady about eight days later.

In a news release, police thanked Reverend Jerry McAfee and other community partners for working with Grady's mother to bring about a "peaceful arrest."

London's mother, Crystal Hill, said it all started when she and her children were out for a walk and another boy confronted London.

"One of the little girls was screaming his name telling him not to do it and he still did it, and I begged him not to kill my son, and he still did it," she said. "I moved out the way, they started fighting. The brother ran in the house came out the back door came around the corner and shot my son at close range…he pointed the gun at me and told me don’t move, so I had to sit there and watch my son lay right there."

"I know hate is a strong word, I have a lot of that for him," she added.

Now, Crystal wants anyone who may have helped Jeremiah evade capture to face charges, as well, along with justice for the families of three other children shot in Minneapolis this year.

"I’m going to be there every step of the way. I’m not gonna stop fighting for Trinity, Aniya or Ladavionne either."