Boy, 12, dies in shooting after dispute in north Minneapolis neighborhood

A 12-year-old boy has died from a shooting following a dispute in a north Minneapolis neighborhood, according to Minneapolis police.

Officer Garrett Parten says officers responded to the incident at 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of N Aldrich Ave and N 8th Ave.

According to preliminary investigation, a verbal dispute turned violent and ended in shots fired. The shooter, described as a boy, left the scene in a vehicle.

An ambulance took the injured 12-year-old boy to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Parten confirmed the boy later died from his injuries. Family members identified the boy as London Michael Bean, a sixth grader.

"It's very concerning," said Parten. "In fact, this is a bit shocking. In the middle of a sunny afternoon on a early fall day with school just getting into swing. We have those who have no respect for the sanctity of life, shooting and just hitting people. It shocks the conscience. It upsets us as police. It upsets the community."

The homicide remains under investigation.

There have been a handful of shootings involving children in north Minneapolis this year.

Over the course of several weeks in April and May, three young children were shot in the head in north Minneapolis. Aniya Allen, 6, and Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, both died from their injuries. Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., who was shot on April 30 remains hospitalized. According to family updates, he was able to start breathing on his own last month. All three cases remain unsolved. A combined reward of $180,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests in the three shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit CrimeStoppersMN.org.