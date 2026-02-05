Minneapolis City Council approves $1M in rental assistance

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1 million in rental assistance for families impacted by the ICE surge. The decision followed debates on how to fund the assistance amid a strained city budget. City officials told council members the ICE surge has put a strain on all departments, especially police, which is $4.3 million over its overtime budget.



Minneapolis City Council members approved $1 million in rental assistance for families impacted by the ICE surge but the funding didn't come without some debate.

City budget strained

What we know:

While there seemed to be general support among the council for city-backed rental assistance amid the surge, the rub appeared to be how the city would pay for it.

During the meeting, City Budget Director Jayne Discenza said that Minneapolis police overtime costs during the ICE surge are currently at about $4.3 million.

From the city's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, we know $2 million of that came in the hours after Renee Good's shooting. Discenza said there had been about $5 million in spending from city departments related to "those couple weeks in January" and Discenza says all city departments have been strained by the surge.

Council Member Elizabeth Shaffer asked Discenza about how this could impact the city's bond rating.

Discenza says the city has been "put on notice" by bond rating agencies, meaning they are watching the city's use of fund balance. If the city's bond rating were to drop, it would become more costly for the city to borrow money.

Delay vote until March?

The other side:

Council Member Elizabeth Shaffer suggested the city lean on a county rental assistance program and revisit a city initiative in a couple of weeks or next month when that program has been drawn down.

"What is our budget at that point?" said Shaffer. "Are we $10 million over-budget at that point? I'm just saying is that a more measured approach for us to say: 'We know this is a problem, we know it's immediate, we know the GoFundMes have stepped up, above and beyond, we all have contributed.' And there is a role for the city to contribute. But is now the right timing, if we have disagreement, to make a decision that could impact our budget process all year?"

Shaffer made a motion to delay a vote on the rental assistance to March, which failed.

Funds approved

Timeline:

Council Member Robin Wonsley's proposal had the city using contingency funds to pay for the assistance. That measure failed on an 8-5 vote because the use of contingency funds requires 10 votes to pass.

Council Member Jamison Whiting then proposed funding the assistance using money from the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. However, members of the council's majority opposed the use of the affordable housing money, worrying it could exacerbate the city's homelessness crisis. That measure also failed on a 6-7 vote.

Finally, Council Member Wonsley proposed using the city's general fund balance to pay for the $1 million in assistance. That method found enough support, easily passing on a 9 to 4 vote.